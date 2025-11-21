Biker appeals for help to track down lorry driver who left scene of accident on A-7 in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 21 November 2025, 09:52 Share

A 52-year-old motorcyclist who was travelling on the A-7 motorway towards Cadiz, as it passes through Marbella, was involved in an accident on Wednesday which caused him to skid approximately 200 metres along the road until he hit the central reservation. The incident happened at around 6.50am in the Elviria area, when, according to his statement, a lorry was involved in the accident and left the scene without giving him any help. "The driver left me lying on the asphalt," he said.

According to the motorcyclist, the heavy goods vehicle, made up of a tractor unit and trailer, was travelling in the right-hand lane when it “swerved” and entered the lane he was using. “I realised what was happening because the manoeuvre was very sudden, and I tried to brake as hard as I could, but I didn’t have time,” he said. The lorry, he added, hit his motorbike head-on.

The next thing he remembers is being hurled along the road on his motorbike. “Those seconds felt endless to me — all I could do was scream and scream,” he said. The impact pushed him towards a central reservation, which he said was at least 200 metres away, and which helped to slow him down. As soon as he stopped skidding, he explained, he saw that the lorry was continuing on its way.

Despite the shock and adrenaline that was flowing, the motorcyclist only worried about checking himself for possible fractures. “I was convinced that I must have broken something, because it was a very dramatic accident,” he said. The worst injury was to his left knee, which is still very swollen and awaiting further tests once the swelling goes down.

"I have bruises and contusions all over my body, but I returned home that same day. I have to undergo treatment for friction burns, which, fortunately, are not very serious," he added. Even if he has to use crutches and is off work, he says he is aware that he is "lucky to be able to tell the tale".

The motorcyclist contacted SUR to see if any witness got the lorry’s number plate details. “It is not my intention to judge anyone, nor am I speaking of intent, because accidents happen and, to a certain extent, it’s normal when there are so many of us on the road. But the least we can do is manage to reach an amicable settlement,” he said.

More awareness

The biker also wants to send a message of awareness. "I felt abandoned, although I would like to think that he didn't do it as a matter of fact, but in these cases you have to stop to see how the other person is."

"I do have to thank a nice person who stopped to help me. When he saw that I was OK, he asked me for my number in case he saw the lorry again, although I don't think he was successful because he didn't call me afterwards," he added.