Benahavís village and several residential areas evacuated due to wildfire

The wildfire that broke out in Pujerra in the mountains south of Ronda on Wednesday afternoon has forced the evacuation of several residents in the area, as a precaution due to the danger of the flames reaching their homes.

The authorities ordered the evacuation of the village centre of Benahavís, as well as numerous residential areas.

The security forces were informing residents that they had to leave their homes, giving them an hour to do so. The order took residents and tourists by surprise.

The Guardia Civil went from house to house, restaurant to restaurant to make sure that everyone left the village centre. People were told that they would be put up in a marquee set up in San Pedro Alcántara and that town hall and Cruz Roja vehicles would help transport those with reduced mobility.

The evacuation affects residential areas between the river and the sierra, including Montemayor, Benahavís Hills and Marbella Club Golf. So far areas such as Madroñal, La Zagaleta and La Quinta had not been affected.

