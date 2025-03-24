SUR in English Monday, 24 March 2025, 15:38 Compartir

Writer John Julius Reel will present the talk The Foreign vs. The Familiar at the Benahavís town hall Salón de Actos on Tuesday, 25 March at 5.30pm as part of the 2025 Talk Series - Stories about Benahavís.

Having lived in Seville for over fifteen years, Reel will share his unique perspective on how the foreign and familiar intertwine, drawing from excerpts of his memoir My Half Orange.

This will be followed on 27 May when David Illsley will offer a talk on Cultures of Andalucía, providing an accessible narrative on the successive cultures that have shaped Andalucía, with a particular focus on the Islamic period and its eventual subjugation by the Catholic monarchs.

The penultimate talk will be on 30 September when Manuel Parodi will speak on Vikings in Al Andalus: the Normanni Discover the South, exploring the fascinating history of the Vikings in southern Spain.

Finally, Esther Ráez will conclude the series with a recap of the highlights and her talk Why History is Important for You, emphasising the importance of history in our daily lives.

Admission to the talks are free and open to the public, no prior registration required.

