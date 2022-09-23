Benahavís to get 10-million-euro investment in new school project The only state school in the municipality was opened in 1993 to accommodate 150 pupils, but now more than 600 are taught there

Benahavís council and the Junta de Andalucía's representative in Malaga for Education have signed an agreement for the construction of a new primary and a secondary school.

It follows overcrowding complaints from parents of pupils at CEIP Daidín, the only state school in the municipality. The facility was opened in 1993 to accommodate around 150 students but it now has more than 600 students, with some pupils being taught in ten prefabricated units that fill the playground.

Miguel Briones, the Malaga delegate for the Junta, visited the municipality on Tuesday this week to hold a meeting with mayor José Antonio Mena in order to address issues related to the improvement of the educational infrastructure of the town.

In the meeting, the immediate transfer of use of some of the park land located next to the school to be used as a recreation area was agreed. In addition, both authorities have agreed to jointly pay for the construction of a new educational centre on a plot outside the urban area. It is a project that they describe as "ambitious" for which an estimated budget of 10 million euros will be allocated.

It will feature "modern buildings, be accessible and respectful of the environment", and will not only cover the needs of schooling in the municipality itself but also a wider area, according to the Junta.