Beaches for all in Marbella The town hall has reached an agreement with local care homes to offer assisted bathing trips to the seaside for their users

Marbella has adapted bathing areas and special shaded areas on everal beaches in the town, which also offer a personalised assisted bathing service using an amphibious chair or crutches. The installations can be found on Cabopino, La Bajadilla, El Faro and Nueva Andalucía beaches.

Users with reduced mobility may request the assisted bathing service by appointment by calling 658 61 83 33 from 11:30am to 7.30pm on Guadalmina, Linda Vista, San Pedro Alcántara, Puerto Banús, Río Verde, Nagüeles, Casablanca, Venus, El Cable, Adelfa, Real de Zaragoza and Víbora beaches.

This year the town hall’s beaches department has launched a new service for older people in the town’s care homes to offer trips to the beach. The service will be provided on request by the care homes and the town hall will provide the assistance of two lifeguards from the company Socorrismo Málaga, as well as shaded areas, a wooden sitting area on the sand with chairs, amphibious chairs and special amphibious crutches.