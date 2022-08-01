Bancosol and Cudeca renew agreements with Marbella town hall The two charities have received 57,000 euros from the council’s social rights budget, which will help 3,600 people in the town

The charities Bancosol food bank and Cudeca have renewed their collaboration agreements with Marbella town hall. The council said that 3,600 people will benefit from the 57,000 euros that have been made available from the budget of the Social Rights department, which is headed by councillor Isabel Cintado.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz said that Bancosol is "one of the most supportive entities which has been working in our town for more than a decade so that no family is left without basic resources".

Muñoz went on to say that it currently helps more than 3,500 people and last year a total of 170 tonnes of food was distributed by the charity.

The president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez, thanked the town hall for the financial contribution and stressed the importance of "the institutions contributing, because in the end they are responsible for ensuring that citizens have the dignity they deserve".

The Cudeca agreement, which has a budget of 20,000 euros, "will serve to cover part of the association's expenses", explained Muñoz.

Cudeca’s manager and medical director Marisa Martín said, "We feel very much loved and supported in Marbella, where we have two shops and a hundred volunteers who attend to a hundred people through our programmes and activities, aimed at both patients of cancer and other advanced stage illnesses, as well as their families".