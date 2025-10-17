Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Man accused of murder of Swedish rapper in Marbella in alleged jail break attempt

Prison officers discovered that one of the bars on the cell window was weakened at one end

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:04

The week started with several serious incidents at Alhaurín prison near Malaga, where it is suspected that two inmates attempted to escape from their cell on Tuesday.

One of them, according to sources from the prison officers union (TAMPM), is the man arrested on 3 October for the fatal shooting of a Swedish rapper in Marbella. It appears that the two were sharing a cell in module 2. On examining the inside of the cell in the morning, the officers found that one of the bars of the window had been loosened at one end. "We believe that it may have been kicked out or a blunt object may have been used," said the same sources.

The main suspicion is that both were trying to escape, as the CSIF union has also reported, plans that were thwarted by the action of the prison professionals.

The incident, combined with the alleged assault on an official on Monday night by another inmate - who is also said to have been involved in a sexual incident involving obscene gestures and comments directed at the prison’s medical officer - have prompted the TAMPM and CSIF to raise the alarm and denounce the situation at the prison.

