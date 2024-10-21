Man arrested after six vehicles completely destroyed in blaze at beach car park on Costa del Sol

SUR Marbella Monday, 21 October 2024, 10:33 | Updated 11:01h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A man whose actions allegedly set eight vehicles alight in Marbella has been arrested. The fire originated from inside one of the vehicles parked on the esplanade of the car park next to Cabopino beach before spreading to seven others.

Marbella Local Police were first notified about the blaze at about 6pm on Friday 18 October. Police then discovered multiple vehicles on fire when they arrived at the scene and alerted the fire brigade.

A witness told police officers the fire had originated in the car parked next to his own, where upon arrival he saw a man inside using a lighter to allegedly consume drugs. According to the witness, the man was about 30 years old, slim, wearing a dark grey T-shirt and a baseball cap. The witness first observed a large plume of smoke from the beach which was coming from the car park and once he arrived, noticed the car of the alleged suspect was in flames, as well as his own vehicle.

As the fire damaged the braking system and the vehicles were parked on a slope, both cars rolled downhill and collided with other vehicles. Of the eight cars involved, six were completely destroyed in the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters before spreading to other cars parked in the area.

Police then spotted a man at the scene who matched the description given by the witness. He approached the officers stating he was the owner of the wrecked vehicle. When asked to identify himself, he said his documents were inside the car and, when questioned about what had happened, admitted to being a drug user and that while he was handling several lighters together with a substance inside the car, he lost control without knowing how and the fire started.

The alleged suspect, aged 35 and a resident of Marbella, was arrested and taken to the police station where he tested positive for cocaine.