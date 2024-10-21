Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested after six vehicles completely destroyed in blaze at beach car park on Costa del Sol
 

Man arrested after six vehicles completely destroyed in blaze at beach car park on Costa del Sol

The suspect was spotted handling lighters and allegedly using drugs inside one of the cars which sparked the fire, according to a witness

SUR

Marbella

Monday, 21 October 2024, 10:33

Opciones para compartir

A man whose actions allegedly set eight vehicles alight in Marbella has been arrested. The fire originated from inside one of the vehicles parked on the esplanade of the car park next to Cabopino beach before spreading to seven others.

Marbella Local Police were first notified about the blaze at about 6pm on Friday 18 October. Police then discovered multiple vehicles on fire when they arrived at the scene and alerted the fire brigade.

A witness told police officers the fire had originated in the car parked next to his own, where upon arrival he saw a man inside using a lighter to allegedly consume drugs. According to the witness, the man was about 30 years old, slim, wearing a dark grey T-shirt and a baseball cap. The witness first observed a large plume of smoke from the beach which was coming from the car park and once he arrived, noticed the car of the alleged suspect was in flames, as well as his own vehicle.

As the fire damaged the braking system and the vehicles were parked on a slope, both cars rolled downhill and collided with other vehicles. Of the eight cars involved, six were completely destroyed in the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters before spreading to other cars parked in the area.

Police then spotted a man at the scene who matched the description given by the witness. He approached the officers stating he was the owner of the wrecked vehicle. When asked to identify himself, he said his documents were inside the car and, when questioned about what had happened, admitted to being a drug user and that while he was handling several lighters together with a substance inside the car, he lost control without knowing how and the fire started.

The alleged suspect, aged 35 and a resident of Marbella, was arrested and taken to the police station where he tested positive for cocaine.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New Schengen EES border controls delayed
  2. 2 Júzcar: reinventing itself after the Smurf era
  3. 3 Discover what happens to your body when you swap the lift for the stairs
  4. 4 Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
  5. 5

    It's a matter of glamour
  6. 6 Blues at Moonlight returns to the Costa del Sol for sixteenth time
  7. 7 Double dose of comical antics in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Fuengirola town hall announces start date for renovation of Calle Feria de Abril
  9. 9 Antoñito misses last-minute penalty in yet another draw for Malaga CF
  10. 10

    Brothers in arms

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad