Anchor replaces La Venus The structure was donated by Malaga’s Port authority and it was painted by the artist Curro Leyton

Following the removal, subsequent restoration and relocation of the Venus, which returned to the sea last June, Marbella town hall installed an anchor donated by Malaga’s port authority and painted by the artist Curro Leyton on the town’s La Fontanilla roundabout.

Inaugurating the sculpture, councillor for works Diego López highlighted that "it is a unique design that reflects the importance of the sun and the sea for the town,” while explaining that "when the emblematic statue of the Venus was moved to its new location a month ago there was a void that needed to be filled and I believe that this is an attractive and different image that has combine tradition and modernity and something that is closely linked to our area.”

Simplicity

The artist said, “I am proud that the town hall has placed its trust in me to transform a piece that is located in such a prominent place in Marbella as the promenade.” Leyton added that "it is a style that mixes cubism with pop art and simplicity, because it is an anchor that already attracts enough attention and it was not necessary to overload it".

He also pointed out that the colours he chose are “the blue of the sea, the light blue of the sky and the yellow of the sun because they are symbols that both tourists and residents clearly associate with the town".

Leyton is also the artist behind paintings that decorate the façade of the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez and the mural entitled 'La sardiná' on San Pedro Alcántara Boulevard, which is a two-metre high painting of colourful sardines.

López also thanked the president of the organisation, Carlos Rubio, for the donation, and highlighted "the magnificent collaboration of Curro Leyton, a local artist who has given ample proof of his talent through the quality of his work".