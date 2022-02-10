Anastacia will give her only Spanish concert of the year on the Costa del Sol The American singer will perform at the Starlite festival in Marbella to celebrate 22 years in the music business

American singer Anastacia will perform at the Starlite Marbella festival on 10 June, the only date in Spain the singer has lined up this year.

Anastacia, from Chicago, will return to the Starlite festival after performing at it five years ago. The date is part of her 'I'm Outta Lockdown 22nd Anniversary tour'. She shot to worldwide fame in 2000 and has since sold more than 30 million records and has won multiple awards.

Her hits include I'm Outta Love, Left Outside Alone, Paid My Dues, One Day In Your Life, Stupid Little Things and Caught In The Middle. She describes her style as “sprock”, a mixture of soul, pop and rock.

"It is well known that Anastacia is one of the brightest stars of recent decades," Starlite festival organisers said.

Anastacia will join other acts including Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Vanesa Martín, Calamaro, Il Divo, Raphael, Sergio Dalma, Alan Parsons, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Leiva, and Simple Minds at the festival in June.