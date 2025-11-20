Marbella appears on select American Express travel list of trending destinations for 2026

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 20 November 2025, 15:14 Share

Marbella never goes out of fashion and now American Express Travel's select annual list of the top ten trending destinations for 2026 includes the town as one of these must-see places. It is, moreover, the only place in Spain that has made it onto the list, which is based on a survey of where credit card users are most looking forward to going next year.

This annual list of hot destinations, just published by Forbes magazine, highlights the must-see places to visit around the world and finds that 89% of American Express owners want to discover new places. The publication features Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, who says of this year's selection, "Travellers are looking for hotels that reflect the destinations they explore, with meaningful local details, unique activities and memorable dining experiences."

The top travel and hotel destinations for 2026, as booked by American Express customers, include the Himalayan Mountains; the Irish town of Killarney, on the shores of Lough Leane in the southwest of the country; Las Vegas; Marrakech; Marbella; Japan's Okinawa Islands; Panama City; the Papagayo Peninsula in Costa Rica; the San Juan Mountains in the US state of Colorado; and St. Julians in Malta.

The article says of Marbella, "From the sandy beaches of the Mediterranean to the Sierra Blanca it offers a combination of luxury and old-fashioned Andalusian charm, complemented by internationally renowned restaurants, exclusive shopping, a rich history and vibrant culture".

For accommodation it recommends La Fonda Heritage Hotel, which he explains "is located in a historic square overlooking the Santo Cristo church and was formerly a school. The three historic buildings that make up La Fonda date from the early sixteenth century and have interior courtyards and gardens. With just 20 rooms, this intimate hotel is also home to the award-winning fine dining restaurant La Fonda".

The article goes on to say that "dining is becoming a deciding factor, with local restaurants and social activities playing an important role in destination choice, along with entertainment and sporting events". For Millennials and Generation Z travellers, in particular, family-friendly venues and amenities are among the most important features when selecting a hotel.