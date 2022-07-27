Alpine's F1 racing car makes speedy stop Puerto Banús this Friday The car will only be on display at the Muelle de Honor for 36 hours

The two Alpine cars will be on display this Friday and Saturday in Puerto Banús / SUR

Alpine's Formula 1 team single-seater racing car will be on display at Puerto Banús’s Muelle de Honor from 2pm to 8pm on Friday (29 July) and all day Saturday. As well as the single-seater, an A110 from the Alpine street car range will also be on display.

The French brand made its debut in 1971 at the Monte Carlo Rally when its A110 saloon won the race and it repeated the success in 1973 by winning the first world rally championship. In 1978, Alpine won the premier endurance category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the A442B.

In 2021 one of its cars won the Hungarian GP and in the same year the brand returned to the top of the world endurance championship with a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.