Alphaville bring back memories and surprise fans in Marbella Arena

Pop group Alphaville, founded in 1983, are currently touring internationally to celebrate their 40th anniversary. As part of their packed tour, the German group stopped off in Malaga province on 13 June to wow the audience in Marbella Arena.

The former bullring in Puerto Banís saw singer Marian Gold and his band taking their fans on a journey through time with old and new hits. Malaga's summer concert season started off with a bang thanks to Alphaville and their fans.

With 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Alphaville's greatest hits album topped the charts and David Guetta's remix of global hit Forever Young became a viral sensation - as the ninth most played song on TikTok in 2024.

However, fans had to wait until the end of the concert to hear their biggest track. Setting the mood with The Jet Set as their opening song, the band followed it up with hits like Big in Japan and Sounds Like a Melody before rounding off with an emotional finale.

The moment Marian Gold shared with his daughter Lily Becker, in their duet of Red Rose was particularly emotional. The lead singer thanked the audience several times for the "great support" of their loyal fans and concertgoers over the last four decades, without whom the band's great successes would not have been possible.