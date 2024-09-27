Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella Verde members. SUR
Allotment holders sow seeds with local groups on the Costa
Community spirit

Allotment holders sow seeds with local groups on the Costa

The newly formed Marbella Verde association plans to integrate more of the community into its urban allotment plan

David Lerma

Marbella

Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:53

After the disbanding of the Arboretum foundation, the newly formed Marbella Verde association plans to integrate more of the community into its urban allotment plan.

The new organic gardening group has taken over the 87 allotments previously managed by the foundation. It is also working with various local charities including Debra, Piel de Mariposa (butterfly skin) and Avoi, a volunteer association supporting children with cancer.

