Age Concern produces free booklet to help English-speaking residents face dealing with a death in Spain
Advice

Age Concern produces free booklet to help English-speaking residents face dealing with a death in Spain

It covers what to do if a loved one dies in hospital, funeral and cremation procedures, financial matters and wills - and the vital need to plan in advance

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 20:23

As part of its continued efforts to assist local English-speaking residents, Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has produced a free booklet aimed at helping foreigners face dealing with a death or dying in Spain.

The booklet, A Death in the Family, is divided into sections that deal with a variety of important topics, including what to do if a loved one dies in hospital, funeral and cremation procedures, the disbursement of assets, probate, and the vital need to plan in advance.

Spokesperson Steve Marshall explained that the “easy to read” booklet was produced to help expats “through these extremely stressful times”

“Death will come to us all, but even though we know this, too many people leave the decisions surrounding their death to others. Family and friends grappling with their loss find themselves in the difficult position of having to guess what their loved ones would have wanted. In our hearts we know that these decisions need to be made beforehand, but we also know that the whole process can be a minefield. Maybe that's why we are reluctant to face the issue head on,” Marshall said.

The book can be obtained from the charity’s advice centre in San Pedro Alcántara, during the coffee mornings, or by phoning the helpline (689 35 51 98) between 10am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

Information about all of the services offered can be found on the charity’s Facebook page.

