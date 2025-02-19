Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The handicraft session will be held in the charity's social centre in San Pedro. SUR
Age Concern Marbella set to launch new handicraft group
Community spirit

Age Concern Marbella set to launch new handicraft group

Following the “great response” to a rock painting workshop held last month, the charity will host another session at its social centre on Wednesday 26 February

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:33

Following the “great response” to the first rock painting event held last month, Age Concern Marbella will hold another session at its social centre in San Pedro Alcántara on Wednesday 26 February. The charity said that it hopes that this free event, which begins at 4pm and continues until 6pm, will become a monthly handicraft group where its members can enjoy activities where “no artistic skills are necessary”.

“No prior art experience is needed. This isn’t about being an artist, it's all about having fun, chatting with others and expressing yourself in a laid-back, enjoyable atmosphere. We may turn this into a monthly session, so please bring ideas for other crafts,” Age Concern representative Steve Marshall said.

The charity will supply the rocks and paint pens, and those interested in participating need to “just bring creativity”.

Registration can be made via WhatsApp on +34 649 87 98 00.

