Age Concern Marbella organises early Christmas shopping coach trip

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has organised a day trip to Fuengirola for its members and supporters on Tuesday 4 November. The trip will include a stop at Dunnes Stores “to do a spot of early Christmas shopping”, followed by lunch on the promenade in Fuengirola.

The coach will depart from the Centro Commercial La Colonial, San Pedro, at 11am, with a second stop in Marbella (to be confirmed).

Tickets for the trip cost 18 euros and can be reserved on 689 355 198 (weekdays from 10am - 6pm), or by email: info@ageconcernmarbella.com

“Now the holiday season has come to an end, both the shops and beaches are a little quieter. For those of you who live in Marbella and San Pedro, it's time to enjoy a little shopping, with time for a leisurely stroll and lunch on the Fuengirola beachfront,” a spokesperson for the charity said.