Age Concern members at last month's talk. SUR
Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
Community spirit

Held at the charity’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, this month's talk will offer information on how downsizing one's home can be "smart and stress free"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 10:57

As part of its series of monthly informative talks aimed at English-speaking senior citizens in the area, Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will host “Downsizing your home” on Wednesday 26 March. Held at the charity’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, the talk will help those considering a change of home to understand how “downsizing can be both smart and stress free”. The one-hour talk will focus on when is the right time to do this and finding the right home, among other things.

The talk will be given by Lynn Moses from the Sierra and Sand Realty agency, an expert in real estate and foreign investment.

The event, which starts at 4pm, is free, but places are limited so advance reservation is necessary, either by email Lynn@Sierraandsandrealty.com or WhatsApp on 649 879 800.

The charity’s spokesperson, Steve Marshall, said: "This informative workshop offers practical advice tailored to the individual’s needs. We all know that there are periods in our lives when we think about taking stock, because nothing ever stays the same. We need to reset goals and look at how we are going to achieve them. Whether you are just toying with the idea of downsizing or have made the decision, getting the right information from the right people is crucial.”

