AECC: 'We want to create a food bank in Marbella'

The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Marbella is holding its annual gala dinner on Saturday 5 August. The president of the association, Santiago Gómez-Villares, explains that the money raised goes towards funding the everyday work of the association with patients and their families, but that it also want to create a food bank in the town.

What services does the association offer in Marbella today?

- We have two psychologists, physiotherapists, and a series of workshops that our volunteers organise every week, which help us to explain to patients and families how to cope with cancer. We also want to create a food bank in September or October. We believe that there are many people who are suffering, and we believe that there is enough support among the people of Marbella to be able to do this type of thing. We are going to give it a try. It is already being done in Malaga and we want to copy the model that works there. Of course, we will also continue to provide our services and basic materials to patients.

What is the main objective of AECC Marbella?

- We want to be very close to Marbella society, as we have been doing for years. When we arrived, we found two very important events, such as the Pink Tide and the gala dinner. Last year we got a lot of support for both, but we realised that there was a gap between the two events, so we organised a spring party. We have also organised information talks aimed at recruiting new volunteers to get younger people involved, and we have had more than 70 people. The number of volunteers is around 400, and with this campaign we managed to increase by 30 per cent in one go and we are very happy about that.

You have been president of the association since 2022. What does AECC mean for Marbella, what have you seen this year?

- Things have happened to me and my colleagues on the board of directors that we didn't think could happen. People have stopped me in the street and hugged me by way of thanks for the association’s work. We have noticed that it is an active part of Marbella life. I think that our association today is probably the most visible and the most recognised. That's the feeling we get from people on the street, from the public sector to the private sector, from ordinary people to people at the highest level.

Everyone in one way or another wants to participate in what the association is doing and do their bit. The fundraising has been historic again this year. We are physically and mentally exhausted by the hours we put in, but money can’t buy the hugs we get in the street or the respect for the volunteers. We are very happy.

On 5 August you will be holding the 36th gala dinner and you have already sold more than 60 per cent of the tickets. What do you expect from this event?

- The political and economic uncertainty is hurting us and is making things a little more difficult, but again I have to highlight the support of the people of Marbella because despite this they are supporting us.

We have already sold more than 20 tables to small and medium sized companies in Marbella and San Pedro and the cheapest price for corporate tables is 3000 euros, so it is an important amount. Although inflation is soaring, we have maintained last year's prices, because the important thing is to give visibility to a gala which is already part of the summer in the town and involves people from all sectors.

Where do the funds come from?

- We have two or three aspects, the first being donations in kind. There are several regulars who support us and offer us all their products for the event at no cost. There is a welcome cocktail supported by local companies. Everyone who is normally involved is involved this year too. Whenever we approach a supplier to rent some lights or for some decoration, they give us a significant discount, as well as the Finca de la Concepción itself or the catering.

The other line of funding is the auction, with items such as a pair of Kylian Mbappé boots or a two-night stay in the presidential suite at the Intercontinental Hotel in Madrid with flights included from Malaga, courtesy of Air Europa. We already have almost 180 gifts for the raffle.

The venue and presenters are the same, they have opted to continue this year?

- Last year people had a great time and a lot of that was down to the presenters of the gala. Eva Ruiz and Poty Castillo were great fun and we have also confirmed the performance of Juan Peña and DJ Kike Supermix. I think it's also going to be a huge success, we're very excited, very much looking forward to it. That model was tested in 2022 and it was very good, so we want to continue along that path. We have managed to reach everyone, people come from all levels and also of all ages. Our main objective is to make the association and the Marbella headquarters closer to us.

Lolita Flores will be awarded 'The Fighter' award this year. How did she receive the news?

Lolita Flores is a good person, with links to Marbella, she has also contributed to the visibility of cancer after overcoming the disease. We got in touch with her and I think it took her a minute to say yes. She loved it. I think she even had to change some things to be able to attend personally to pick it up, which for us is very important.