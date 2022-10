Access roads to Marbella's new court building will cost 14 million euros The plan to create one of the province's biggest courthouse complexes has moved one step closer

Friday, 21 October 2022, 12:26

The plan to create "the second largest courthouse complex in Malaga province" in Marbella has moved one step closer. The future Palacio de Justicia will be built on a 14,000 square-metre plot north of the La Torrecilla area, close to La Cañada mall. Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz has said that the project will see new accesses to the site and the widening of the main Marbella-Ojén road at a cost 14 million euros.