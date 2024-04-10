Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Police seize more than 800 copies of luxury brand items on sale in Marbella shop
Crime

Police seize more than 800 copies of luxury brand items on sale in Marbella shop

Officers have arrested two people: the owner of the shop selling the alleged counterfeit items and another who supplied the fake leather goods

Europa Press

Marbella

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:53

Compartir

Spain's National Police force teams on the Costa del Sol have seized 804 counterfeit "branded" leather goods on sale at a shop in Marbella.

Officers arrested two people: a woman who runs the business and a man, based in Cadiz province, who allegedly supplied the fake luxury goods. Police launched an operation following a complaint by a legal representative of several affected brands, who reported the illegal marketing and distribution of fake handbags.

According to investigators, the duo acquired the counterfeit leather goods through online sales pages from companies in Asia and then sold them as genuine items in the shop in Marbella.

An expert report by the National Police's scientific unit confirmed the goods were fake and had reproduced the registered distinctive logos of the trademark holders.

During the operation, agents also raided the home of the arrested man in La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz), and seized bags, belts, wallets and rucksacks, as well as other items bearing the trademarks of prestigious brands.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena's cable car for free
  3. 3 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Waterloo victory 50 years on
  4. 4 'Pet-friendly' Fuengirola to host dog day event
  5. 5 Spain to face Northern Ireland in Mallorca this June
  6. 6 Running in colour on the Costa del Sol for autism awareness
  7. 7 Market to raise funds for several local charities at Estepona marina
  8. 8 Renovated historic watchtower will become new 'emblem' of Benalmádena port
  9. 9 Spring festival fundraiser in aid of Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses in Alhaurín
  10. 10 Pink Viking champions row to recovery from breast cancer on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad