Police seize more than 800 copies of luxury brand items on sale in Marbella shop

Europa Press Marbella Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's National Police force teams on the Costa del Sol have seized 804 counterfeit "branded" leather goods on sale at a shop in Marbella.

Officers arrested two people: a woman who runs the business and a man, based in Cadiz province, who allegedly supplied the fake luxury goods. Police launched an operation following a complaint by a legal representative of several affected brands, who reported the illegal marketing and distribution of fake handbags.

According to investigators, the duo acquired the counterfeit leather goods through online sales pages from companies in Asia and then sold them as genuine items in the shop in Marbella.

An expert report by the National Police's scientific unit confirmed the goods were fake and had reproduced the registered distinctive logos of the trademark holders.

During the operation, agents also raided the home of the arrested man in La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz), and seized bags, belts, wallets and rucksacks, as well as other items bearing the trademarks of prestigious brands.