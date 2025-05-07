Man, 60, dies after being 'electrocuted' and falling into swimming pool of property in Marbella

A 60-year-old man was found dead in the swimming pool of a property in Marbella early this Wednesday morning. According to SUR sources, he had fallen into the water after he was apparently accidentally "electrocuted", while carrying out some maintenance work.

The incident happened around 12.50am, when the 112 Andalucía operators received an emergency call. The property where the victim was found is located on Calle Claveles.

Local and National Police officers, Marbella's fire brigade and a 061 health emergency ambulance arrived at the scene, but the medics could not resuscitate the man.

The victim's body has now been transferred to Malaga for an autopsy to be performed, which will provide more details about the circumstances of the death. The investigation has been taken over by the National Police.