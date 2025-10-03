Man rushed to hospital after being kicked and stabbed outside Marbella nightclub

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the back of one of his legs outside a nightclub in Marbella on Saturday, 27 September. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, when the victim was allegedly attacked by the two suspects, possibly brothers, who managed to flee the scene before the police arrived.

The emergency services responded after receiving calls about a brawl outside the club. According to sources, two people assaulted the victim: one kicked him, while the other one stabbed him in the leg with a knife.

When the police arrived on the scene they found the knife next to the victim. The assailants had already fled the scene. The injured man was treated by paramedics before being transferred to the Hospital Costa del Sol in the Costa del Sol town.

Police officers are still working on the case to identify the motive and identities of the attackers.