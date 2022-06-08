New 250-million euro project for a five-star hotel and 70 luxury homes in Marbella The developer Sierra Blanca Estates is behind the plan, which includes a shopping boulevard on the Golden Mile and gardens with the largest open-air art exhibition in southern Spain

The Marbella developer Sierra Blanca Estates is embarking on a new project on the Golden Mile which will include a five-star hotel with 80 rooms and a residential complex with 70 luxury homes. The project will cost nearly 250 million euros to complete.

The hotel will have a beach club restaurant, a shopping boulevard and gardens with the largest open-air art exhibition in southern Spain, which will be open to the public. The homes will be luxury residences and famous international brands are participating in their design.

The development is to be called Marbella Design Hills, and it is the first time that Sierra Blanca Estates has ventured into the hotel sector. The company CEO, Carlos Rodríguez, has explained that the project is the culmination of their vision for transforming the Golden Mile.

“It will not only be a new hub for private investment by future residents and international brands, but also an enormously attractive public space for all those who live in or visit Marbella. We want our municipality to be the next international phenomenon in the style of Miami’s Design District and Wynwood; that is our aspiration,” he said.

Pedro Rodríguez, the founder and president of Sierra Blanca Estates, said that sharing the same criteria as the council and regional government is a great help.

“The project to improve the access to the Golden Mile via our new boulevard from the Carretera de Istán will be a huge opportunity to enhance the enormous value of this area of Marbella. We are bringing a project to life which has been designed to attract visitors and local people equally and set a new benchmark beyond our own territory,” he said.