The 2022 Pamela Party opens the Marbella social season Hats, headdresses and pamelas (a traditional type of sun hat) were the stars of the show at Kristina Szekely's gala, which she organises every year at the end of Holy Week

Kristina Szekely, a Hungarian businesswoman living in Marbella, has been organising a Hat and Pamela Party on the Saturday of Holy Week for years. The event, attended by members of Marbella's elite society, had to pause for two years due to the pandemic but made a comeback last Saturday.

Pamelas are a traditional type of sun hat, and during the gala, held at a well-known hotel in Marbella, there were unique designs with headdresses in classic and modern styles, plain or in various colours, some with tulle, others with bows, floral patterns or even Easter motifs.

Awards were given out for the best pamelas. / ESTHER GÓMEZ

The event kicks off the season of summer festivals and galas in this touristic part of the Costa del Sol, famous for glamourous and luxurious events. Attendees included Remedios Nieto, the president of the Tutelar Foundation, Fundatul, which advocates for the rights and welfare of people with disabilities, Jovanka Manojlovic, the founder and president of the Diksha Association which support children living in vulnerable conditions in India, and Hoffman, the popular singer from Malaga who was dubbed 'The Song Diva' by José Manuel Rodríguez in Miami.

After a reception in the sunny gardens and lunch, there was an awards ceremony where different prizes where handed out for the most elegant pamela, the most unique, and the most cheerful, which was awarded to Enma de Acedo.