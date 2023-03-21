Man who drove Porsche down Malaga's Calle Larios faces 14 months in prison and three-year driving ban The 38-year-old faces reckless driving charges after the car was driven at 'high speed' along the city's most famous pedestrian street

The trial for the case of the driver who drove a Porsche Cayenne with Belarusian number plates along Malaga’s pedestrianised Calle Larios will be held in January 2024. The public prosecutor has requested that he be sentenced to 14 months in prison and given a three-year driving ban.

In a report the prosecutor states that at 10.30pm on 13 March 2023, the defendant drove "at high speed" along the street, which is "off limits to road traffic".

The representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office explains that the driver reached Plaza del Carbón, "where he was unable to continue due to the terraces and the large crowds of people".

The report details that, on the way, "numerous people had to move away from where they were to avoid being run over".

Music blaring

The representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office mentions, by name and surname, six people affected, as SUR has reported. One of them was José Alfonso who works for Menkeeper, the company in charge of private security at Malaga’s Film Festival.

Alfonso said that he was with colleagues on Plaza de la Constitución when they saw the Porsche Cayenne approaching "with the music blaring" and the driver had his arms out. "If we don't jump, he'll kill us," he said at the time.

The suspect, who was born in Belarus and has no previous criminal record in Spain, testified before Malaga’s magistrate's court with the help of an interpreter and spoke only to state that he did not know the area.

The man's lawyer, David Armada, indicated that his client did not realise that he was driving on a pedestrian street because it was the first time he had passed through the area and that "he was not going as fast" as witnesses have claimed.