Vets in Malaga call a day of action to protest IVA sales tax rate and new antibiotic rules

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:50

"Veterinary medicine professionals say enough is enough [#vetbasta]". This is the slogan chosen by veterinarians across Malaga province for the protest action planned for Tuesday 11 February. They are denouncing the difficulties they face in practising their profession due to problems that can vary between bureaucracy, taxes and the supply of medicines. As such, this body of professionals has divided its demands between those issues that apply regionally to the Junta de Andalucía and nationally to central government. In short, they are pushing for a profound process of reform.

The group, which brings together professionals from all walks of animal care and welfare, be that vets for pets right through to caring for horses, oppose some of the obligations imposed on their work by Royal Decree 666/2023. "We consider them to be excessive, unnecessary and an attack on our professional dignity," the association said in a statement.

Amveac

One of the oldest associations of clinical veterinarians for pets in Spain is based in Malaga province (Amveac). It is this particular group that has called a protest action for Tuesday 11 February at 11am, during which the 300 veterinary clinics in Malaga province are called to perform a symbolic closing of their doors to make public the difficulties faced by them. From their point of view, they want the public to be made more aware of what they, as professionals caring for clients' pets, are being subjected to with such pressure and limitations having been placed upon them in recent years in general and at this time in particular with the aforementioned decree.

Supply network

One of their demands is that the regional Junta's ministry of agriculture reforms the Andalusian regulations. The aim would be to eliminate the limitation on the supply of veterinary products to local dispensaries, so that the animals belonging to the people of Andalucía can receive the treatments they need without delay.

IVA sales tax and antibiotics

This next demand is to central government: that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food reform the law on guarantees and the rational use of medicines and health products, in order to allow clients of veterinary clinics and outpatient vet hospital clinics to receive the medicines they need to complete their animals' treatments on the spot. This would avoid delays, prevent self-medication and promote a more effective fight against antibiotic resistance. The professionals also call for the repeal of the obligation to communicate the prescription and use of antibiotics on pets and equines not fit for human consumption, as this information has been collected by the EsuaVet (European Sales and Use of Antimicrobials for Veterinary Medicine) working group project since 2023. In short, less administrative burdens.

Their final call is for the Treasury to return to a reduced or super-reduced IVA rate for veterinary services. "This would recognise the essential nature of animal health, making access to these services more affordable and therefore more universal," said the statement.