Malaga province's dams are having their best summer in five years: reserves are close to 60%

Even the most optimistic would have gladly accepted, back at the start of the hydrological year on October 1, the idea that Malaga province would head into summer with reservoirs nearing 60% capacity. At that time, levels had once again fallen below the threshold of 100 million cubic metres. On Monday, 24 June, the figure stood at 365.52.

However, high season consumption, irrigation and the effects of evaporation mean that surface reserves are already down by 4 million cubic metres per week. In the last month only (since the end of May), 13 million cubic metres have been consumed. At the end of last month, runoff from the storms and 'danas' that dominated weather forecasts in the autumn last year and this year's spring had raised reserves to 378 million cubic metres.

Strongest records since 2020

These are the best figures since 2020, well above the historical average of the last decade. At this time last year, volumes stood at less than 210 million cubic metres. In any case, only the Costa del Sol has officially been certified as being out of the drought crisis. Malaga city is in the moderate stage and the Axarquia is still in the severe stage, although the level of restrictions in the former allows for normal consumption and, in the case of the latter, covers 90% of the usual demand.

Costa

For the first time ever, technicians of La Concepción have had to open the bottom spillway for safety reasons. If they hadn't, it would have overflown by one and a half times. In the last few weeks, it drained through the upper spillway as well. It is almost full, with 55.77 million cubic metres (39.81 last year). In addition, the extension of the Marbella desalination plant, which will be able to supply 20 million cubic metres per year to the coast, is now fully operational.

Malaga

The two defensive reservoirs near the city of Malaga - Casasola and Almogía - store 14.70 (compared to 5.90 last year) and 13.81 (4.35) million cubic metres, respectively. Casasola has struggled with serious sedimentation problems and cleaning work is still underway. A third of its contents are sludge and soil, which has caused numerous issues in recent months. Due to a breakdown in the bottom spillway, the dam was only releasing from the upper one for many days.

This summer, the Bajo Guadalhorce wells will be connected to the network, providing 900 litres per second. Public water company Emasa wants to carefully manage these reserves, which were put into service within the framework of the regional government's drought plan after an investment of 16 million euros. The Junta's aim was to ensure that they would not be depleted in terms of quality or quantity. The exploitation plan includes external monitoring to determine the best flow and to carry out a follow-up. These wells support the work of Fahala and Aljaima, located in the municipality of Cártama. Two thirds of the city's water needs could be guaranteed by these two resources.

As for the headwater reservoirs, the Guadalteba holds 82.55 million cubic metres (31.87 a year ago); the salinised Guadalhorce, 58.72 (21.11); and the Conde de Guadalhorce, 58.51 (21.84). The Conde also had to release water in recent months, because it had reached its maximum level.

Axarquia and irrigation

The La Viñuela reservoir is finally breathing after the ordeal of the last few dry years. It contains 81.45 million cubic metres, compared to just 30.17 last year.

This summer, at last, there will be consistent irrigation with reservoir water. To the Guadalhorce area, which has been suffering from the poor state of canalisation, 30 million cubic metres will be allocated. The Axarquia district will have 12 million cubic metres to use, plus irrigation water from the treatment plants in the area and from Peñón del Cuervo, in Malaga.