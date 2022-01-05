Malaga’s Regional Hospital seeks volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the Hipra Covid-19 vaccine Volunteers must have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer, or Moderna.

As part of a nationwide effort, the Regional Hospital in Malaga is looking for volunteers for the phase III clinical trial of Spain's Hipra Covid-19 vaccine. To participate, volunteers must have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines. People who have already had Covid-19 may also participate in the study.

Those interested can sign up by sending an email with their personal data to: preventiva.hrmal.sspa@juntadeandalucia.es. Or by calling 690 997 713, 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. The trial is expected to start in mid-January.

"Could be approved within months"

The Hipra vaccine may have the ability to adapt to new variants of Covid-19, Spain's Minister for Science and Innovation said on 4 January.

"I would like it to be Hipra's year," said Minister Diana Morant.

“If everything goes well," the vaccine could be approved within months with the capacity to produce 600 million doses, a figure that could double in 2023, she added.