Malaga's foreign community organises march for Ukraine this weekend

Members of Malaga’s Ukrainian association, Maydan, are organising a march this Sunday, 13 March, starting at 12pm on Plaza de la Marina in Malaga city centre.

‘Stand by Ukraine’ is being organised by the association in collaboration with the Facebook group Expats in Malaga city, under the banner ‘The United Nations of Malaga’. Group member Michael Soffe said “We have to do all that we can to help the Ukranian families who live locally.”

Organisers are asking those attending the march to bring a flag of their own country, to show the number of nationalities represented in the city and along the Costa del Sol that want to show their support to both Ukrainians living here and their opposition to the Russian invasion. “United Nations of Malaga is a reference to the many nationalities we hope will turn up in support,” Soffe added.

For more details see Facebook: Expats in Malaga City.