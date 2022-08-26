Malaga's feria heralded as a success with more visitors than 2019 The city's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and the general public agreed that the festivities were positive

At last weekend's close of the annual Malaga feria, Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre described the eight days of festivities as a "resounding success", and figures released around the event seem to confirm the general public agreed with him.

Among the information provided, two aspects stand out: the increase in rubbish collection and the increase in the number of passengers who used the city bus service to get to the feria.

Almost 1.5 million journeys were made, an increase of 7 per cent compared to 2019. Waste collection across the city centre site and fairground increased by 7.5 per cent.

Commentators said that the out-of-town fairground, traditionally seen as the poorer relation of the city centre activities, especially during daytime, this year consolidated itself as the main venue. The authorities praised the good atmosphere with no major incidents.