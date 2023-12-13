Malaga youth to get 52,000-euro compensation after losing testicle following health centre error

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 16:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) must pay 52,897 euros in compensation to the family of a youth from Malaga who lost a testicle due to medical negligence.

The 17-year-old boy went to a Junta-run healthcare centre in Mollina after experiencing intense pain in one testicle for two hours. According to the Patient's Advocate Association, which has been advising the family since 29 November last year, the doctor diagnosed the teenager with orchitis - inflammation of the testicle - without undergoing any tests or referring him to a specialist.

The teenager's pain persisted the next day and his family took him to the hospital in Antequera, where, after tests were conducted, was diagnosed with testicular torsion. He required emergency surgery where one of his testicles had to be removed.

The Patient's Advocate Association said the diagnostic error "was evident, as no ultrasound or scan was conducted, and no treatment prescribed". The family's lawyer, Damián Vázquez, filed a complaint against SAS, stating the actions were not in accordance with protocols, and caused irreparable harm to the minor.