Costa del Sol aims to attract more tourists from USA when flights between Malaga and New York resume The local tourism board will hold presentation events in the Big Apple and familiarisation trips to Miami and Chicago to stimulate demand

Following the announcement that Malaga will recover its direct flights to New York next summer, Turismo Costa del Sol has begun to design a promotional plan in the United States to consolidate this route.

United Airlines recently announced that it will connect Malaga with New York from 31 May 2023 until September with three flights a week.

The tourism marketing group for Malaga province has appeared at Routes, in Las Vegas, considered the most important transport and aviation trade fair in the world where heads of airlines, airports and tourism chiefs meet.

Antonio Díaz, managing director of Costa del Sol Tourism, who headed the Malaga delegation in Las Vegas, said that the USA connection “will be maintained over time. We are already working to consolidate the route and increase frequencies and capacity".

To achieve this goal, Díaz said that a technical group will be established to carry out presentation events in New York, as well as familiarisation trips to Miami, Chicago to stimulate demand. In the Las Vegas meetings held with American tour operators and travel agencies, the marketing professionals have been able to learn first-hand what travellers are looking for on the Costa del Sol.

"We are working on the generation of content that provides added value to operators, paying attention to the motives and interests of potential customers, including experiences linked to the excellent gastronomy of our destination," said Díaz.

According to the report on trends in the North American market, carried out by Turismo Costa del Sol, North American tourists are most interested in culture, urban experiences, gastronomy and golf. In 2021 these visitors came on average for 8.5 days and spent close to 2,000 euros.