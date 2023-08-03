Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A thermometer in Malaga reads 35C during the day. Salvador Salas
Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C

Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C

A respite to the heat is in sight for the weekend, with temperatures plummeting by as much as 13 degrees

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 20:23

Compartir

Not only has Malaga just recorded the hottest month of July since records began in 1942, but the province has now registered its hottest overnight temperature for the month of August - specifically yesterday evening Wednesday 2nd. The mercury at Malaga Airport, the state weather agency Aemet's offical measurement station in the province, did not drop below 30.3 degrees all night or during this morning.

Related news

Plummeting temperatures

August had already kicked off the month with a red level 'extreme risk' weather warning which was activated between 1pm and 9pm yesterday due to a risk that the mercury could soar beyond 42C in Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and towns in the Guadalhorce valley.

Meanwhile, today (Thursday), the maxiumum was expected to reach 38-39 degrees in Malaga city, Valle de Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas.

Noticia Relacionada

But a respite is on the way for the weekend and expected to last until the middle of next week with temperatures set to hover around the 30C mark.

Storm Patricia in France and an easterly wind is behind the sharp drop in temperatures, which will belower than normal for the season, according to Aemet. The mercury is expected to drop up to 13 degrees Malaga city. From Friday 4 August, the thermometers will go from scorching highs of 42 degrees to a more comfortable 29-30 degrees.

Minimum temperatures will also drop, going from the 29-30 degrees of the last few tropical nights to 22-23 degrees during the weekend.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New section of Malaga's coastal path opens in the Axarquía
  2. 2 Shocking 300% increase in kidnappings revealed in latest crime stats for Andalucía
  3. 3 Spain receives fewer international tourists, but they're spending more money on holiday
  4. 4 Last month was the hottest July in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol since records began in 1942
  5. 5 Malaga is the Andalusian province that asks for most leave of absence to care for family members
  6. 6 Watch the final result as Scottish singer and songwriter invites Gaucín locals to participate in new music video
  7. 7 A 20-year-old graveyard for scrap in the middle of the Axarquía mountains
  8. 8 This is the current state of the reservoirs in Andalucía
  9. 9 Tax authorities fighting fraud and the black economy in Spain recover more than 16-billion euros
  10. 10 El Corte Inglés sells 50% share in Only You hotel chain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad