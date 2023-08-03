Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C A respite to the heat is in sight for the weekend, with temperatures plummeting by as much as 13 degrees

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Not only has Malaga just recorded the hottest month of July since records began in 1942, but the province has now registered its hottest overnight temperature for the month of August - specifically yesterday evening Wednesday 2nd. The mercury at Malaga Airport, the state weather agency Aemet's offical measurement station in the province, did not drop below 30.3 degrees all night or during this morning.

Plummeting temperatures

August had already kicked off the month with a red level 'extreme risk' weather warning which was activated between 1pm and 9pm yesterday due to a risk that the mercury could soar beyond 42C in Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and towns in the Guadalhorce valley.

Meanwhile, today (Thursday), the maxiumum was expected to reach 38-39 degrees in Malaga city, Valle de Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas.

But a respite is on the way for the weekend and expected to last until the middle of next week with temperatures set to hover around the 30C mark.

Storm Patricia in France and an easterly wind is behind the sharp drop in temperatures, which will belower than normal for the season, according to Aemet. The mercury is expected to drop up to 13 degrees Malaga city. From Friday 4 August, the thermometers will go from scorching highs of 42 degrees to a more comfortable 29-30 degrees.

Minimum temperatures will also drop, going from the 29-30 degrees of the last few tropical nights to 22-23 degrees during the weekend.