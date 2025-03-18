Malaga reservoir reaches its historic high, the Campanillas bursts its banks and ten other rivers in the province are on alert

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the main street in Campanillas this Tuesday. Salvador Salas
Weather

The dam is holding back some 25 million cubic metres, well above its designed capacity (22 million cubic metres), and it is discharging water at a high rate

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 09:52

As forecast, the Casasola reservoir in Malaga province has continued to rise during the night. And it has overflowed. The first information, provided by the Diputación provincial authority, points to flooding in Almogía. The images captured by SUR confirm that the Campanillas has reached its maximum level and has burst its banks. It has reached the flow rate of 351 cubic metres per second at eight o'clock this morning. That is 100 more than it can hold. The Casasola reservoir is at the limit of its safeguard level, holding almost 25 million cubic hectometres. It has risen by more than 2 million cubic metres in a single night.

As expected, the night was very complicated and for this reason the Junta ordered in the afternoon 368 preventive evictions from homes and suspended classes for today in the educational centres of the Campanillas neighbourhood. At two o'clock in the morning, the river entered at yellow level and rose until it reached red level at five o'clock in the morning.

The Diputación's deputy for safety and security, Manuel Marmolejo, in a first preview for this newspaper speaks of flooding in Almogía and some areas of Álora. In the first case, the floods have cut off access to Arroyo Coche. He also pointed out that the number of incidents caused by the wind is multiplying throughout the province.

As for the rains, they have raised the level of the reservoirs in the province to over 310 million cubic metres. And there are three other watercourses at a red alert level. The most worrying is the Guadalhorce in Cártama, which is registering almost 1,000 cubic metres per second. Also in the red are the Guadiaro at Cortes de la Frontera and the Grande at Las Millanas. At eight o'clock this morning, the river Genal at Jubrique and the Guadalhorce as it passes through Bobadilla were at an amber alert level and, in yellow, the Benamargosa, the Guadalhorce at Paredones (where the Guadalhorce irrigation canal and the one to Malaga city fork) in Archidona and the Turón at Ardales.

