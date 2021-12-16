Malaga province’s Covid incidence rate climbs 30.6 in one day to stand at 312.4 The cumulative incidence rate for the disease has risen in all six Malaga health districts as 878 new cases, three coronavirus deaths and 254 patients recovered are reported

The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain continues on an upward path. And, this Thursday (16 December) the incidence rate for the disease in Malaga province stands at 312.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, representing an increase of 30.6 in the last 24 hours. It is the highest provincial rate in Andalucía.

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has also notified 878 new positive infections this Thursday, as well as three Covid-19 deaths and 254 patients who have overcome the disease in Malaga province. Meanwhile in Andalucía the regional government has reported 3,829 cases, five coronavirus deaths and 1,248 people recovered. The region’s infection rate is 253.8 (some 29 more than on Wednesday).

Malaga health districts

The cumulative incidence rate in all the six health districts of the Malaga province has risen. The district with the highest rate is the Serranía, with 423.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Next are Malaga (326), Costa del Sol (324.9), Axarquía (304.5), Valle del Guadalhorce (271.3) and La Vega (186.1). Malaga city has a rate of 334.2, which represents an increase of 39.8 points compared to the previous day.

As far as coronavirus deaths are concerned, the Ministry of Health has confirmed another three in Malaga province (the third consecutive day with that death toll), making 2,030 since 13 March last year when the first was notified. The total number of coronavirus deaths in Andalucía amounts to 11,457 once the latest five deaths have been added.

Faced with the rise in infections, health experts recommend extreme caution and warn that it is essential to comply with prevention measures including the use of masks indoors, as well as outdoors when you cannot maintain a safe social distance, avoid crowds, ventilate closed places frequently and practice good hand hygiene. They also emphasise the need for people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.