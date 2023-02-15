Malaga province sees grocery prices rise more than the Spanish average The greater increase in prices, which are climbing at a rate of 17 per cent, explains the widening of the inflation gap with the country as a whole

Malaga province continues to record price rises higher than the Spanish average. And, in the last month, the inflation gap between the province and the country as a whole has continued to widen.

Across Spain the rise in inflation in January was 5.9% year-on-year, but in Malaga province the increase was 0.8% higher, to stand at 6.7%.

The acceleration in inflation compared with the previous month was also more significant in the province than the average for Spain. In Malaga, inflation rose from 6.1% in December to 6.7% in January, compared with the rise from 5.7% to 5.9% recorded for the country as a whole.

Also noteworthy is the consumer price index which in Malaga province in December was 0.4% higher than that of the Spanish average and which doubled to 0.8% in January. Since 2002, only once, in April 2005, has this inflation gap been as wide

The difference was particularly significant in the case of food and non-alcoholic beverages: while in Spain as a whole the rise was 15.4% compared with January 2022, in Malaga province the increase was 17%.