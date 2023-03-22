Malaga province doubles the number of organ transplants so far this year

"This is possible thanks to the normalisation of donation in end-of-life care by health professionals in Andalusian hospitals with organ and tissue donation and transplant programmes," regional transplant coordinator Domingo Daga said

After a difficult period due to the pandemic, the number of organ transplants carried out in Malaga province has increased considerably. In the first two months of 2023, 69 transplants were recorded compared to 34 for the same period in 2022, it was announced on Tuesday at a meeting of the transplant coordination hospital units of the Malaga sector.

According to the data, 28 organ donations and 37 tissue donations were made during the first months of 2023. Thanks to the support of donors and their families, a total of 69 organ transplants and 25 corneal tissue transplants have been carried out.

The welcome figures were presented at Malaga’s Materno Infantil hospital – part of the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga – which hosted the 2022 annual donation and transplant session of the Malaga-Almeria-Ceuta-Melilla sector. The inauguration was attended by the regional government’s delegate for Health and Consumer Affairs, Carlos Bautista, and the regional transplant coordinator, Domingo Daga.

Ampliar Domingo Daga has been appointed regional transplant coordinator. Ñito Salas

Malaga province has the highest number of tissue donors in the whole of Andalucía. In terms of organ transplants, the Malaga's Regional hospital carried out a total of 53 kidney transplants between January and 17 March, two of them from living donors. In addition, 13 liver transplants and three pancreas transplants were performed. And the Malaga Sector continues to make progress in asystole donation, with 35 per cent of the total, representing 24 donations. "This is possible thanks to the normalisation of donation in end-of-life care by health professionals in Andalusian hospitals with organ and tissue donation and transplant programmes," Domingo Daga said.

The donation rate in Malaga province stands at 52.6 donors per million population and remains above the target set for Andalucía by the national transplant organisation of 50 donors per million population by 2022.