Malaga and New York, connected again with three direct flights a week United Airlines has announced that its new route will be launched on 31 May 2023 and it will continue all summer until the end of September

The Costa del Sol will have a direct connection to New York from 31 May next year, with three flights a week operated by United Airlines until the end of September. This is the seasonal route which Malaga lost in 2019 when Delta Airlines stopped flying from Malaga to JFK airport. Now, these new flights will use Newark airport.

The inaugural flight is due to arrive in Malaga from Newark at 2.30pm on 31 May and the first in the opposite direction will be on 2 June, departing at 8.30pm. The three weekly connections will arrive in Malaga on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and depart for New York on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Boeing 757-200 with 169 seats

The flights will be on Boeing 757-200 planes with 169 seats, of which 16 will be United Polaris business class beds, part of the airline's ‘premium’ service. The remainder will be economy class, including 45 seats with extra legroom.

This new service will be in addition to those already operated daily all year round by United to New York/Newark from Madrid and Barcelona, the seasonal flights from Madrid and Barcelona to Washington Dulles and from Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca to New York/Newark. There will also be a new seasonal service from Barcelona to Chicago O’Hare which will begin on 6 May 2023.

United will be operating in five Spanish cities next year, which is more than any other American airline, and will be the only one working with Malaga, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.

As well as this new route from Malaga, United Airlines will be launching others with Stockholm (Sweden) and Dubai (UAE) in 2023 and adding six services to some of its most popular destinations in Europe: Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin and Shannon.

In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all the other American airlines put together. The new routes are subject to government approval.