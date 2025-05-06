Malaga leads job creation in mainland Spain with almost 16,000 newly registered workers in April

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 12:01 Compartir

The Costa del Sol's tourism industry is already running at almost 100%: April is the key month for the reopening of hotels and other seasonal businesses. Easter dates falling in April this year also put the wheels in motion for the industry. Combined, these factors have led to the introduction of 16,000 newly registered workers - a figure that places Malaga as the first province in peninsular Spain in terms of employment growth in April. However, if the islands are also taken into account, the Balearic Islands outstripped Malaga, with almost 63,000 new contributors during this period.

With this strong increase, which exceeds the 11,000 registrations in March, Malaga now has 735,097 workers affiliated to the national Social Security system (a new all-time record for the month). This is 25,123 more people employed than during the same time last year, which shows that the dynamism in job creation is not showing signs of slowing down in the province. The percentage increase over the last year is 3.54% and, once again, no other province on the mainland has reached this rate. Only Tenerife (+3.63%) and Ceuta (+3.71%) are above it.

Within the Andalucía region, Malaga province is responsible for 29% of the employment created in the region as a whole in the last month and for more than 31% of that generated in the last mobile year (from April to April). All other Andalusian provinces also contributed to the growth in employment, especially Huelva, which employed 15,402 people thanks to the strawberry campaign. Seville comes after Malaga in the annual balance, with an increase of 19,091 contributors.

Unemployment falls a little bit less

The registered unemployment figures for April are also positive, albeit more discreet. In Malaga, there was a drop of 4,810 unemployed compared to March, making it the second best-performing province in this indicator after Seville (-5,629). May starts with 115,521 residents registered as unemployed in Malaga. This is the lowest level reached since 2008. Compared to last year, it represents a reduction of 11,461 unemployed (9% in percentage terms).

All sectors have contributed to the fall in unemployment in April in Malaga, but especially the services sector, with 3,617 fewer unemployed. This was followed by construction (-353), industry (-157) and agriculture (-108). The number of unemployed without previous employment has also fallen by 575 people.

Will we drop below 100,000 unemployed?

The big question is: will Malaga province go below 100,000 unemployed this summer? Last year, the most it went down to was 116,000 in August. This year, even though it's still only May, the figure is already below that of August 2024. It is not unreasonable to think that the Malaga labour market could break this historic barrier in the upcoming high-season months.

The gap that remains stable is the gender gap in the labour market: 61% percent of the unemployed in Malaga are women, 70,396 compared to 45,125 men. However, both in the last month and in the last year, the reduction in unemployment has been slightly more intense among women.