Malaga fashion designer to present his collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar will present his new collection - OTTO - next week at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. His catwalk show on 13 September will showcase his proposals for the spring-summer 2024 summer, in which the theme pays tribute to an unconditional love for pets.

Head of the provincial authority's Málaga de Moda campaign Esperanza González said: "Rafael Urquizar has been the first Málaga de Moda designer chosen by MBFW Madrid to show at this great international fashion fair. It is a very important fashion event".

Urquizar will showcase his collection on Wednesday 13 September at 4.30pm at the Wizink Center in Madrid, and it can be followed live via streaming on the designer's Facebook and YouTube social media profiles.

In his new collection Urquizar remains faithful to his style with contrasts of volumes in jackets, dresses and skirts. Shirt dresses with midi lengths will be seen again on the catwalk, as well as trousers and jumpsuits in different lengths. The Malaga designer opts for brocade prints and embroidered prints. Also noteworthy, are the garments made of crepe, knit, silk chiffon and micro sequins. The predominant colours are yellow, stone, gold, grape, basalt and his classic combination of black and white.

Rafael Urquizar explained that OTTO is inspired by the strong feelings and emotions that hit him in memory of Otto, who was his most loyal furry companion. "The illusion, happiness, fidelity, unconditional love, sadness and the hope of reunion are embodied in designs aimed at an authentic and feminine woman, who is not afraid to show herself as she is and who recognises and accepts all these emotions in herself," he added.

Urquizar also pointed out that presenting OTTO at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, and with the help of Málaga de Moda, is an opportunity not only for him, but for all fashion in Malaga.