Malaga exceeds 700,000 people in jobs for first time ever The province continues a strong pace of job creation with almost 25,000 additional workers registered in the Social Security system in the past year, while unemployment has fallen below 130,000 for the first time since 2008

Malaga province has reached a new record number of workers, registering 700,000 social security affiliates in June. The threshold was reached after 4,907 new jobs were created last month, bringing the total number of contributors to 704,868, a figure the province has never reached.

In the past 12 months, the province has created 24,668 jobs, putting it in fifth place nationally, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

Within Andalucía, Malaga is once again the Andalusian province with the highest increase in job creation in a month which was more sour than sweet for the region, since most provinces suffered job losses. Andalucía lost 38,121 social security contributors in June. Only Malaga and Cadiz ended June with a net increase in employment.

Unemployment falls by 130,000

Unemployment also fell in June, dropping bellow 130,000 for the first time in 15 years. Malaga starts the summer with 126,601 people registered with the state employment offices as job seekers, its lowest figure since October 2008. In the last month the reduction was 3,487 unemployed, making Malaga the third province with the biggest monthly drop after Barcelona (-4,103) and Cadiz (-4,094).

The fall in unemployment in June was spread out across all sectors except construction, which saw a slight rise (+57). The services sector was the most dynamic, with a fall of 2,760 unemployed, followed far behind by industry (-205) and agriculture (-45). The number of people without previous employment fell by 534 compared to the previous month.

In the last year, the province has seen its number of unemployed fall by 9,589. Employment growth in the same period has more than doubled (+24,668). The disparity between the two figures may seem contradictory, but it is not. The explanation lies in the increase in the active population, people who are willing to work. This impacts Malaga due to the amount of labour the city and province is attracting, both from other provinces and from other countries.