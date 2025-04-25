Business start-ups in Malaga account for almost half the number in whole of Andalucía

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 15:01 Compartir

During the month of March a total of 789 companies were set up in Malaga province, according to data released this Thursday by Andalucía's IECA institute of statistics and cartography. These represent 44% of all the trading companies set up in the region of Andalucía, which amounted to 1,806 in total. They also number over twice as many as those setting up in Seville (342).

Moreover, this is not some anomaly, but rather something that is becoming a pattern for Malaga. If we look beyond the results recorded in March to the first quarter of this year as a whole, some 1,898 companies were created in Malaga province, amounting to 38% of all those set up in Andalucía (almost 5,000). Furthermore, compared with the number of start-ups in Seville (1,070), the most populated province in the region, this is also almost double the number.

Still, last year was better for Malaga when a total of 7,509 companies were created in the province, representing almost 40% of all the trading companies created in Andalucía (slightly exceeding 20,000). Meanwhile, a total of 4,644 new companies was created in Seville, which means that the number of companies created in Malaga was over 60% more than in Seville.

1,898 companies have set up for business in Malaga between January and March 2025 That means 3% less than those registered in the same period in 2024. Still, across Andalucía the drop is 8%, with Seville at 16% down.

What all the provinces do share is a slight dip in company start-ups thus far this year. Between January and March 4,969 new companies were created across the region as a whole, a fall of 8% compared to the same period last year (5,388). In Malaga the fall is more limited at 3%, from 1,951 registered between January and March 2024 to 1,898 for the same period in 2025. The most significant drop in Andalucía is that suffered by Cordoba, down 18% from 352 in 2024 to 288 this year. Seville follows immediately after with company start-ups having fallen by 16% year-on-year, to 1,070 in 2025 compared to 1,267 in the first quarter of last year.

In some cases for the month of March there has been a turnaround, Malaga being a prime example. In January some 693 companies were created compared to 711 in 2024 and in February only 416 this year compared to 526 last year, but in March 789 companies were created compared to 714 last year, making that an increase of 11%.

In the region as a whole, the 1,806 new companies registered in March are still 3% less than a year earlier. The two provinces with the worst figures are Huelva and Seville, with a drop of 22% if the figures for March are compared with the same month a year earlier.

In any case, to gain a true picture of overall growth in business across Andalucía, it is essential to look at the net gains or losses by subtracting the number of companies that have ceased trading from the number of start-ups within the same period. However, for the purposes of contrasting what is happening in Malaga compared to Seville, there is actually little change in the situation. According to IECA data, the productive fabric in Malaga has grown by 1,438 companies in the first quarter of the year, just double that of Seville (720 companies). Moreover, this also means that Malaga province accounts for more than 41% of the growth in Andalucía's productive fabric. In other words: out of every ten new companies that increase the region's business landscape, four are from Malaga.

Nevertheless, Malaga is also the Andalusian province in which most companies go out of business. According to IECA statistics, 460 companies de-registered between January and March, more than the 350 in Seville. Still, while Malaga consistently accounts for around 40% of business creation in Andalucía, its proportion of those that cease trading drops to 30%.

By sector the most active in terms of new company start-ups in Malaga province is real estate, with 162 new companies in March. These are not only more than three times the number created in Seville in the same period (50), but also more than half of those created in the whole region (302).

This is followed by the hotel and hostelry sector, with 93 new companies in Malaga, more than double the number of new companies registered in Seville (39) and, in this case, slightly less than half of the total number created at the regional level. In third place is the construction sector, with 57 new companies compared to 16 in Seville. Malaga also created more trading companies in both the wholesale and retail trades.

In fact, one of the few sectors in which Seville outperformed Malaga is in agriculture, livestock, hunting and related services: here the creation of companies in Malaga is limited to eight compared to 18 new companies in Seville.