Newly qualified driver clocked doing almost three times the speed limit in Malaga just one week after getting licence

Image of the car caught speeding at almost three times the maximum permitted speed.

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 16:01

An 18-year-old man is being investigated for driving at almost three times the speed limit in Malaga city just a week after obtaining his driver's licence. The incident happened on 24 March, when the radar on Avenida de Valle-Inclán captured him travelling at 140km/h. The maximum speed allowed on that stretch of the road is 50km/h.

Less than a month ago, the Guardia Civil caught another driver in Coín for driving at 155km/h on a stretch of road limited to 50km/h.

However, the most striking case was from three weeks ago, when a 20-year-old was identified after being filmed recklessly driving at 300km/h on the A-7 motorway and sharing it on social media.