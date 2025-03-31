Newly qualified driver clocked doing almost three times the speed limit in Malaga just one week after getting licence

Sections
Malaga
Malaga
Monday, 31 March 2025, 16:01
An 18-year-old man is being investigated for driving at almost three times the speed limit in Malaga city just a week after obtaining his driver's licence. The incident happened on 24 March, when the radar on Avenida de Valle-Inclán captured him travelling at 140km/h. The maximum speed allowed on that stretch of the road is 50km/h.
Less than a month ago, the Guardia Civil caught another driver in Coín for driving at 155km/h on a stretch of road limited to 50km/h.
However, the most striking case was from three weeks ago, when a 20-year-old was identified after being filmed recklessly driving at 300km/h on the A-7 motorway and sharing it on social media.
