Are you over 60 and want to cook in a five-star restaurant in Malaga?

Are you over 60 and want to cook in the restaurant of a five-star hotel? This is your chance. Entremuros, the restaurant at the Vincci Posada del Patio, in Malaga city centre, has launched 'Sabores de la Memoria' (flavours of memory), an initiative whose main objective is to promote the city's traditional cuisine and invite older people to get involved.

Participants will cook in the hotel's kitchens and under the supervision of the kitchen team. The aim is for each of them to prepare their favourite traditional dishes, sharing their personal and family stories linked to these recipes.

Those interested have until 10 May to register via the e-mail address eventos.posada@vinccihoteles.com, or in person at the hotel's reception located at 7 Pasillo Santa Isabel. The number of places is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis, as well as the suitability of the proposed recipes.

Once the participants have been selected, the new chefs will prepare their dishes between 13-19 May and will be judged by a panel of experts who will evaluate the culinary creations based on criteria of impartiality, objectivity and quality.

The winning dishes will be included in a special menu to be served in the hotel restaurant

The organisers will award different prizes: for the recipe that best represents the flavours of Malaga's traditional gastronomy; the tastiest dish; the most traditional; and the sweetest, among others. There will also be a prize for the most fun and collaborative participant during the process.

The winners, on a special menu

The awards ceremony will take place on 21 May at Vincci Selección Posada del Patio, followed by a cocktail party with music for all the participants and invited authorities. The winning dishes will be incorporated into a special menu available from 25 May to 14 June at the Entremuros restaurant, where both the traditional winning recipe and the contemporary version reinterpreted by the establishment's chefs will be available for tasting.

The activity forms part of Vincci Hotels' commitment to allow guests to have authentic experiences in each of its destination, focusing on local experiences that allow guests to enjoy each place to the fullest, being more than a tourist; a traveller looking to really get under the skin of a place.