Pedro Luis Gómez (centre) with, from left to right, Miguel Sanz, Chris Carter Chapman, Rosario Sánchez and Manuel Butler. Ñito Salas
World Travel Market 2025

World Travel Market in London honours 'most knowledgeable' SUR journalist

The award recognises the work of Pedro Luis Gómez who has reported on the international tourism fair over the past 40 years

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

London

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:19

The World Travel Market (WTM) in London has recognised the career of SUR journalist and former publishing director Pedro Luis Gómez. Over 40 years, he has travelled to London to report the events of the WTM, which is one of the three major world tourism fairs. Events director of the WTM Chris Carter Chapman presented Pedro Luis Gómez with the award in a ceremony attended by other members of the Andalusian delegation.

In his speech, Chapman named Pedro Luis Gómez "the most knowledgeable person at the WTM", given the journalist's history of attendance. Gómez has had the chance to witness the changes and transformations that the fair has undergone over time.

Upon accepting the award, Pedro Luis Gómez said that he had first travelled to London for the WTM when he was just 19 years old. He reminisced about the different locations that the exhibition has been held at since then, until reaching the Excel exhibition centre. The former publishing director also recognised the work of the colleagues that have accompanied through the years and the efforts the newspaper has put into promoting Andalusian tourism. "SUR actually invented the term Costa del Sol," he said.

