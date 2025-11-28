Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road

Juan Soto Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:45 Share

The success of the Plaza Mayor and Ikea shopping complexes near Malaga Airport has led to traffic jams in recent years, despite some motorway widening efforts. Now, work has begun on an extra access road visible from the MA-21 (old N-340), just across from the airport runway.

This new road will connect the MA-21 to a roundabout near Porcelanosa at Plaza Mayor, crossing an area that was previously popular with plane spotters.

Construction work began in August with the preparation of the ground after two pieces of land, owned by rail infrastructure company Adif, were requisitioned. The project involves crossing the Cercanías rail line from Malaga to Fuengirola, and an old bridge at the site is being removed as part of the process.

Although this road has been discussed for years, its urgency has increased due to expansion plans of Plaza Mayor and adjacent McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, where better access is a condition of planning permission.