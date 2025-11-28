Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Infrastructure

Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road

Work has begun on an extra access road visible from the MA-21 (old N-340), just across from the airport runway

Juan Soto

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:45

The success of the Plaza Mayor and Ikea shopping complexes near Malaga Airport has led to traffic jams in recent years, despite some motorway widening efforts. Now, work has begun on an extra access road visible from the MA-21 (old N-340), just across from the airport runway.

This new road will connect the MA-21 to a roundabout near Porcelanosa at Plaza Mayor, crossing an area that was previously popular with plane spotters.

Construction work began in August with the preparation of the ground after two pieces of land, owned by rail infrastructure company Adif, were requisitioned. The project involves crossing the Cercanías rail line from Malaga to Fuengirola, and an old bridge at the site is being removed as part of the process.

Although this road has been discussed for years, its urgency has increased due to expansion plans of Plaza Mayor and adjacent McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, where better access is a condition of planning permission.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  7. 7 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  8. 8 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road

Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road