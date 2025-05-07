Construction work starts on huge leisure and amusement park complex next to Plaza Mayor in Malaga: this is when it will open

Nuria Triguero Malaga Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:51 | Updated 11:01h. Compartir

The first stage of building a family amusement park next to Plaza Mayor has already begun. Once the building permit was granted, the company behind the project, Fuengirola-based Sould Park, did not waste any time. The project even has an opening date on the horizon: June 2026. The ambition behind the project describes the future park as "the largest family leisure area in Malaga". It will occupy 15,000 square metres and, in addition to the large area of attractions, it will include a 24-lane bowling alley, a sports bar and a 2,500-square-metre mini-golf course.

Zoom Sould Park representatives and site contractors. Ñito Salas

Sould Park is confident in the park's potential to attract three million people a year, especially since it will occupy a strategic location. Sould Park Málaga will sit on two plots of land to the east of the Plaza Mayor shopping centre, which adjoin the Porcelanosa shop, the motorway and two fast food restaurants. The entire site will be free to enter and visitors will pay for each attraction they use.

Amusement area

The attractions area of the family-oriented leisure complex will occupy nearly 10,000 square metres and will include a small roller coaster suitable for all ages, bumper cars, a 'grasshopper', a free fall drop tower, a little train, a two-storey carousel, two water rides, trampolines, duck-fishing ponds, car and motorbike circuits and bouncy castles, among other facilities. There will also be a seven-dimensional cinema, which will offer 3D, sensory and movement experiences.

Bowling, karaoke and miniature golf

The bowling alley will be the largest in Malaga and one of the leading ones in Andalucía, with 24 lanes, a sports bar and karaoke rooms, where users would even be able to create their own tracks. In Sould Park's leisure centre in Jaén, these karaoke rooms imitate the TV competition La Voz (The Voice), equipped with the show's characteristic red-button chairs. There will also be several VIP areas, where private events can be held. In total, this indoor area will occupy some 2,200 square metres.

In addition, the complex will have a themed mini-golf course occupying a further 2,500 square metres, as well as car parks.

The company

Sould Park is a holding company dedicated to children's and family entertainment. Founded 30 years ago in Catalonia by Miguel Ángel Notario, it moved its headquarters to Fuengirola in 2017. Since then, it has experienced strong growth, to the point that it had a turnover of 32 million euros and 500 employees in 2024. It manages leisure and amusement parks, bowling alleys and trampolines throughout Spain. Sould Park is currently expanding into Portugal.