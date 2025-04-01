Man and woman die after falling from building in Malaga city

Police at the scene early this Tuesday morning.

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 09:29

A man and a woman have died in Malaga city after falling from a building in the Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood this Tuesday morning.

The emergency services were unable to save their lives, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Police force has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the deaths. No hypothesis is ruled out at the moment.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.