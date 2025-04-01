Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police at the scene early this Tuesday morning. Marilú Báez
Man and woman die after falling from building in Malaga city
112 incident

Man and woman die after falling from building in Malaga city

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 09:29

A man and a woman have died in Malaga city after falling from a building in the Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood this Tuesday morning.

The emergency services were unable to save their lives, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Police force has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the deaths. No hypothesis is ruled out at the moment.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

