This is when and where you can see the Spanish Legion take part in the Easter processions in Malaga It is one of the most keenly-awaited parts of Holy Week in the city, and especially so this year because this is the first time it has been able to take place since the Covid pandemic began

It is, without a doubt, one of the most special and most keenly-awaited parts of Holy Week in Malaga, and especially so this year because this is the first time it has been able to take place since the pandemic began. On Maundy Thursday, the Spanish Legion will arrive by ship and will hold their own procession, carrying the image of the Cristo de la Buena Muerte (Christ of the Good Death). This is what will be happening, and when.

The troops arrive by ship in the morning

These are soldiers, not sailors, but they will be arriving by ship anyway. It is called the Contramaestre Casado, is 104 metres in length and is due to arrive on the Levante quay in Malaga port around 10.30am. The troops will disembark and be officially welcomed by civilian and military officials and representatives of the religious brotherhood.

The arrival of the Spanish Legion is so popular that crowds of people are expected to be there to watch in person. The access road to the Levante quay will be closed to traffic temporarily, and the area nearest to the quay will also be pedestrian-only.

Soldiers pay a visit to the chiildren's ward of a city hospital earlier this week. / SUR

Once the welcoming ceremony is over, the soldiers will march along Muelle Uno and El Palmeral, then on to Plaza de Fray Alonso Santo Tomás to take part in the transferring of the image of Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte y Ánimas, which is due to start at noon.

This is the route they will take: Muelle Uno, Muelle 2-Palmeral de las Sorpresas, Plaza de la Marina, Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Plaza del Carbón, Granada, Larios, Martínez, Atarazanas, Puente de la Esperanza, San Jacinto, Plaza de La Legión Española and Plaza de Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás.

And then later, the Legion’s procession through the streets of Malaga, during which they sing their military hymn, Novio de la Muerte, will start at 7.25pm.